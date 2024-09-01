Open Menu

Governor Kundi Attends Oxford Alumni Community Pakistan Event, Expresses Support For National Dialogue Sessions

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2024 | 10:40 PM

Governor Kundi attends Oxford Alumni Community Pakistan event, expresses support for national dialogue sessions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday attended an event hosted by the Oxford Alumni Community Pakistan at the Governor House Peshawar and expressed his support for the national dialogue sessions.

The event featured discussions by education experts and speakers from the Oxford Alumni Community, who engaged in national dialogue sessions addressing various sectoral crises in Pakistan.

The speakers presented a range of suggestions and opinions aimed at fostering development, prosperity, and empowerment across the country’s diverse sectors.

Governor Kundi welcomed the Oxford Alumni Community members to the Governor House and expressed his support for the national dialogue sessions, highlighting their potential for positive outcomes in sectoral development.

He said that this was the first time that various seminars and conferences were being held at the Governor House and emphasized his commitment to presenting actionable recommendations for provincial and national progress.

Governor Kundi addressed the ongoing construction work at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium Peshawar, which has been ongoing since 2017 but remains incomplete.

He criticized the lack of proper sports facilities, asserting that high-quality sports competitions cannot occur without suitable venues.

Governor Kundi also highlighted the absence of a cricket academy in the province and stressed the need for advanced technology in agriculture and other sectors to generate revenue and drive development.

He lamented the tendency to address issues only at the last moment and called for serious measures to advance multiple sectors to build a developed nation.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Governor Sports Education Agriculture Progress Oxford Faisal Karim Kundi Sunday 2017 Event From

Recent Stories

Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming P ..

Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..

34 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

14 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

23 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

23 hours ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

1 day ago
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

1 day ago
 Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

1 day ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

1 day ago
 Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

1 day ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

1 day ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan