Governor Kundi Attends Oxford Alumni Community Pakistan Event, Expresses Support For National Dialogue Sessions
Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2024 | 10:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday attended an event hosted by the Oxford Alumni Community Pakistan at the Governor House Peshawar and expressed his support for the national dialogue sessions.
The event featured discussions by education experts and speakers from the Oxford Alumni Community, who engaged in national dialogue sessions addressing various sectoral crises in Pakistan.
The speakers presented a range of suggestions and opinions aimed at fostering development, prosperity, and empowerment across the country’s diverse sectors.
Governor Kundi welcomed the Oxford Alumni Community members to the Governor House and expressed his support for the national dialogue sessions, highlighting their potential for positive outcomes in sectoral development.
He said that this was the first time that various seminars and conferences were being held at the Governor House and emphasized his commitment to presenting actionable recommendations for provincial and national progress.
Governor Kundi addressed the ongoing construction work at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium Peshawar, which has been ongoing since 2017 but remains incomplete.
He criticized the lack of proper sports facilities, asserting that high-quality sports competitions cannot occur without suitable venues.
Governor Kundi also highlighted the absence of a cricket academy in the province and stressed the need for advanced technology in agriculture and other sectors to generate revenue and drive development.
He lamented the tendency to address issues only at the last moment and called for serious measures to advance multiple sectors to build a developed nation.
