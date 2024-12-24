Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, in a meeting with the Auditor General of Pakistan, Muhammad Ajmal Gondal, on Tuesday discussed the financial matters and transparency of development projects in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, in a meeting with the Auditor General of Pakistan, Muhammad Ajmal Gondal, on Tuesday discussed the financial matters and transparency of development projects in the province.

The governor emphasized the urgent need for immediate actions to eliminate financial irregularities and corruption. He urged that the finance secretary and the Accountant General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa be summoned immediately to ensure transparency and the adoption of effective strategies in financial matters.

The Director General of Audit for Local Government will also be called to conduct a comprehensive review of development projects and financial affairs.

In light of public complaints, the governor instructed the Auditor General of Pakistan to take immediate action against corruption and embezzlement in government institutions and to present a detailed report on financial irregularities in the first week of January.

The governor clarified that the illegal use of public resources will not be tolerated under any circumstances and all possible measures will be taken to ensure transparency.

Meanwhile, Senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and former Federal Minister, Mir Baz Khetran, met with the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi.

During the meeting, Mir Baz Khetran congratulated Faisal Karim Kundi on assuming his new responsibilities and appreciated the governor’s efforts towards establishing peace and security in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The two leaders held a detailed discussion on the current political situation and national issues. They also consulted on the party's future course of action.