Governor Kundi bids farewell to outgoing CS Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, bid farewell to outgoing Chief Secretary, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, during a meeting at the Governor House on Tuesday.

The Governor praised Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry for his contributions to good governance and administrative affairs in the province.

He acknowledged the significant services rendered by the outgoing Chief Secretary in managing the province's administrative matters.

The Governor also extended his best wishes to Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry for his new responsibilities.

On this occasion, the Governor presented a commemorative shield and a gift to the outgoing Chief Secretary in recognition of his services.