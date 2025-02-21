Governor Kundi, BISP Chairperson join hands to combat poverty

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, and Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Rubina Khalid, in a collaborative effort to enhance support for the underprivileged, have pledged to work together to strengthen initiatives aimed at poverty alleviation.

During a meeting held at Governor House on Friday, both leaders discussed the importance of BISP in providing financial assistance to poor and deserving families, emphasizing its role in empowering women, promoting education, and improving health outcomes.

The Governor expressed his commitment to expanding the program’s reach and ensuring transparency, so that more people benefit from this critical social welfare initiative.

By joining hands, the Governor and BISP Chairperson aim to create a more inclusive environment where vulnerable communities can access the support they need, thereby contributing to the broader goal of reducing poverty in the province.

They underscored their shared dedication to uplifting the lives of the less fortunate through sustained, impactful efforts.

During the meeting, Chairperson Rubina Khalid provided an overview of the ongoing programs under BISP and highlighted its key role in providing financial support to poor and deserving families.

She emphasized that BISP is not only offering financial assistance but is also empowering women, promoting children's education, and having a positive impact on the health sector.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi praised the role of BISP, acknowledging it as a vital initiative in reducing poverty and promoting social welfare in the country.

He added that the program reflects the vision of the late Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, and steps are being taken to improve its scope and transparency so that more deserving individuals can benefit from it.

He also suggested establishing BISP model offices across the country. The meeting also discussed the acquisition of land for the BISP office in Peshawar, with the Governor assuring the Chairperson of his full support in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Head of Polio for Rotary International Club, Tayeba Gul, met with the Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, to discuss the rising number of polio cases in the province, particularly in the southern districts.

Tayeba Gul informed the Governor about Rotary’s ongoing efforts to eliminate polio and emphasized the need for stronger local awareness campaigns and more effective vaccination processes.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi praised the Rotary Club’s efforts and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to eradicating the disease, mentioning First Lady Asifa Bhutto Zardari’s role as a polio ambassador.

He stressed that polio is a societal issue affecting entire families and communities, and called for a unified effort from welfare organizations, health professionals, and government bodies to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa polio-free.