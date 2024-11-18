Open Menu

Governor Kundi, Boxer Waseem Discuss International Championship Hosting

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 06:48 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, in a meeting with renowned Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem, as ‘Falcon,’ discussed the prospect of bringing an international lightweight boxing championship to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, in a meeting with renowned Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem, as ‘Falcon,’ discussed the prospect of bringing an international lightweight boxing championship to Pakistan.

Waseem has a professional record of 13 wins, including 9 knockouts, and 2 losses.

During a meeting with governor on Monday, Waseem expressed his ambition to host a world-class boxing event in Pakistan. He commended Governor Kundi for his dedication to promoting sports and supporting athletes in the region.

Governor Kundi assured Waseem of his full support, stating, “Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s office is committed to fostering sports and providing platforms for our athletes to showcase their talents. We will facilitate and lead efforts to host the international championship in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

Governor Kundi emphasized the importance of adopting international standards in sports to compete with advanced nations.

