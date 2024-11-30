Governor Kundi Calls For An Oversight Committee To Utilize Funds In NMDs
Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday said that he had urged Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to constitute an oversight committee to ensure utilization of development funds as allocated by the Federal government for the Newly Merged Districts (NMDs).
Speaking during a Jirga of Khar district Bajaur at Governor House, led by chairman Syed Ahmad Jan, the Governor Kundi highlighted the need to address the unrest and deprivation felt by the tribal population.
The Jirga members voiced their concerns regarding the neglect of tribal areas, expressing dissatisfaction with the current allocation of resources.
In response, Kundi assured them that he fully understands their plight and considers himself an advocate for the tribal people.
He said that after the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, funds from the federal government were misallocated by the provincial administration to favored regions, leaving the deserving districts and tribes sidelined. To tackle these issues, the Governor said that an All Parties Conference (APC) would be convened at the Governor House on December 5.
He also revealed plans to visit Kohat with political representatives to address the situation in Kurram District, emphasizing that the province's issues must be resolved by its people.
The Jirga concluded with a traditional ceremony, where Governor Kundi was presented with a tribal turban, followed by prayers for peace, development, and prosperity in the province.
On the occasion, Kundi said that the Governor House is always open to addressing tribal grievances.
Later, the Governor addressed the inaugural Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Future Youth Leaders Conference at the Governor House here and emphasized the critical role of youth in achieving peace and economic prosperity.
He stressed the importance of eradicating terrorism and unrest in the province through education, youth engagement, and women’s empowerment. He urged philanthropists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to support the province’s youth, acknowledging Ayub Zakoori’s sponsorship of two local athletes as a commendable example.
The governor also praised the efforts of volunteers, including the Pakistan Red Crescent team, for their dedication during the recent unrest in Kurram. He specifically lauded Chairman Habib Malik Orakzai, Vice Chairman Farzand Ali Wazir, and Volunteer Force Pakistan leader Usman Raza Joulaha for their contributions to promoting peace.
Earlier, Usman Raza Joulaha outlined the objectives of the Volunteer Force Pakistan, appreciating Governor Kundi’s active role in youth empowerment.
The event concluded with the distribution of shields to outstanding young performers.
