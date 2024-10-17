Governor Kundi calls for collective efforts to eradicate poverty

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday underscored that eliminating poverty was a national duty, stressing the collective efforts.

He said this on the eve of International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.

He highlighted the need for concrete actions and effective policies aimed at uplifting the marginalized segments of society, enabling them to pursue a path toward prosperity.

Governor Kundi pointed out, "Various developmental and welfare projects are crucial for poverty alleviation in KP, particularly given the role of terrorism in exacerbating unemployment and poverty in the province.

"

He said, "Achieving economic stability hinges on maintaining peace, promoting women’s empowerment, and engaging youth."

He stressed the importance of improving education, healthcare, and employment opportunities as essential steps to uproot poverty.

"Pakistan’s development is contingent upon providing economic opportunities to its vulnerable populations and fostering self-sufficiency," Kundi asserted.

The governor also urged the public to actively participate in efforts to eradicate poverty and contribute to the construction of a strong and prosperous society.