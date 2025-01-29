Governor Kundi Calls For Healthier Lifestyles To Combat Rising Heart Disease Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2025 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Wednesday initiated a symposium on heart disease prevention and safety measures at the Governor House and stressed that raising awareness about adopting a healthy lifestyle was a pressing need in today’s society.
The event was attended by prominent personalities, including Dr. Miqdad Ali Khan, Head of the Cardiology Department at Rahman Medical Institute (RMI), Dr. Chiragh Hussain, Associate Professor at Hayat Medical Complex, heart disease specialists, doctors and medical students, among others.
In his opening address as the chief guest, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi welcomed health experts to the Governor House, emphasizing the importance of tackling this highly sensitive and prevalent health issue.
He urged both private and public institutions to organize similar programs to address health concerns. “To build a healthier society, everyone must contribute their part. We must ensure that the public has access to the best healthcare services,” he said.
He further said that cardiovascular diseases have become a silent epidemic not just in Pakistan, but around the world.
Governor Kundi highlighted the importance of modern research and technology in combating heart diseases, and encouraged making lifestyle changes to prevent the spread of this health crisis.
He concluded by reiterating that promoting healthy activities is key to fostering a healthy society.
Meanwhile, a meeting of the 36th Board of Governors of the Institute of Management Sciences (IM Sciences) was held under the chairmanship of Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.
During the meeting, the Director of IM Sciences presented detailed updates on the institute’s new initiatives, including the Women Center of Excellence, the National Center for Branding, the National Growth Center, the Software House, a 900 KW solar system, and the acquisition of 20 kanals of land for further expansion.
The Board of Governors also received updates on the success of the institute's weekend programs, which have been well-received.
In addition, recommendations from the Executive Committee and the Academic Council were presented for approval, along with the minutes of a committee’s review on the absence of five faculty members, which was also put forward for approval.
Further discussions included the recommendations of the Finance and Planning Committee’s meetings, which were likewise presented for final approval.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, in his address, emphasized the importance of quality education as the key to progress in the modern world.
“It is crucial that educational institutions align with modern technology and research to stay relevant,” he said.
He also stressed the importance of equipping students with digital skills in addition to traditional education to stay competitive on the global stage.
Moreover, Governor Kundi urged teachers and educational experts to adopt modern teaching methods to better prepare the younger generation for future challenges.
The meeting was attended by key figures, including Dr. Usman Ghani, Director of IM Sciences, and board members Mohsin Wadood, Athar Imran, Fazal Elahi, Adnan Jaleel, Deputy Registrar of the Security and Exchange Commission Saqib Aslam, along with representatives from the Finance Department, Higher Education, and the Establishment Division.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi City Golf Club adds founding date to its visual identity
RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait
UAE Team Emirates scores second place in stage 1 of AlUla Tour
Shakhboot bin Nahyan heads UAE delegation at African Energy Summit in Tanzan ..
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Russia’s Lake Baikal
FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office
Guterres urges Israel to reverse UNRWA ban
UAE President receives Hungarian Prime Minister
UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd
Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National Corporation for Tourism and Hot ..
Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to air Wednesday
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face trouble after websites selling tick ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rawalpindi Police continue awareness drive about kite flying3 minutes ago
-
Car show to be held on Feb 23 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi calls for healthier lifestyles to combat rising heart disease rates4 minutes ago
-
Police solve blind murder case, brother arrested14 minutes ago
-
Chief Executive PCP takes patients to Bagh Naran24 minutes ago
-
Empowering future leaders: UAP hosts workshop on nutrition in emergencies33 minutes ago
-
Bike lifter arrested in Gujar Khan, 9 motorcycles recovered33 minutes ago
-
'Turkish University Fair 2025' opens doors for students, strengthening ties33 minutes ago
-
Trial in military courts; record produced before SC43 minutes ago
-
NUTECH launches admission awareness campaign in Multan, Bahawalpur43 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on price hike: ICT admin arrests 6 shopkeepers, vendors43 minutes ago
-
Pictures of professional beggars shared for public awareness44 minutes ago