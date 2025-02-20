Governor Kundi calls for overhaul of economic models to drive national growth

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday emphasized the need to transform economic models for national growth. He stressed the importance of promoting a transparent business environment and investment across the country for sustainable economic development.

He said this while addressing the seminar titled "Revive Pakistan" held at the Governor House, organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The event was graced by the special guest, the Governor Faisal Karim Kundi. Alongside him, Rawalpindi Chamber's President, Usman Shaukat, Vice President Fahad Barlas, Chairman of Revive Pakistan, Muhammad Imran, and other prominent figures, including the President of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Rabia Basri, along with representatives from various chambers across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, participated in the seminar.

Business leaders, economic experts, and chamber officials from cities like Peshawar, Nowshera, Swat, Kohat, Abbottabad, Bajaur, and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa presented their proposals for the country’s economic development.

Usman Shaukat President of the Rawalpindi Chamber, welcomed the business community and extended his gratitude to Governor Kundi for hosting the event. Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that the collective interest of all should be to ensure the prosperity and development of Pakistan.

He further acknowledged the suggestions from the business community on boosting the national economy. Governor Kundi highlighted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's vast natural resources, saying the immense potential for investment in the province despite the challenges faced by the business community.

He expressed his pleasure over the Rawalpindi Chamber’s initiative to organize such an important seminar in Peshawar. He also mentioned the necessity of providing business opportunities and facilities for the youth, as well as empowering educated women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who cannot access formal employment by encouraging them to pursue personal businesses.

Governor Kundi reiterated his commitment to enhancing the soft image of the province worldwide and encouraging the organization of more seminars and events at the Governor House, aiming to inspire diverse sectors to contribute to the economic advancement of the region.

During the ceremony, the Governor also presented awards to members of the business community on behalf of the Rawalpindi Chamber. Meanwhile, students from the City school Cantt Branch Peshawar visited the Governor House on a study trip, where they were warmly welcomed by the Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.

During the visit, the students had the opportunity to engage in a study session with the Governor, asked questions about opportunities for growth in various fields.

Governor Kundi informed the students about the historical significance of the Governor House and elaborated on the constitutional duties of the Governor. The Governor shared his vision for introducing educational trips for students to the Governor House, saying that it was important for students to gain knowledge about significant institutions in the province, including the Governor House.

Governor Kundi explained that the purpose of these visits is to enhance students' self-confidence while familiarizing them with state institutions. He emphasized the need for children to understand the importance of such institutions in shaping their future. "Our children should be well aware of major institutions in the province, including the Governor House," he said.

He further praised City School's role in educating and training students in the province, acknowledging the institution's contribution to shaping the future generation. "Today’s children are the future of tomorrow, and we must make sure that future is bright," he added.

The Principal of City School, Saima Saeed, expressed her gratitude to the Governor for allowing the students to visit the Governor House, encouraging them, and showing them kindness. She thanked Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for his support in fostering the students’ confidence and knowledge.