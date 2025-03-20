Governor Kundi calls for unified effort against violent extremism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday urged all political forces to unite in the fight against violent extremism, stressing the need for strategic reforms and sustainable development to promote peace and stability in Pakistan.

Address at the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) here, Governor Kundi highlighted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) pivotal role in combating extremism, lauding the resilience of the province’s people in the face of significant security challenges.

He reaffirmed KP’s commitment to peace-building efforts, emphasizing the importance of stability for national progress.

“The instability in Afghanistan continues to impact Pakistan's security, with the cross-border movement of non-state actors exacerbating terrorism, smuggling, and illicit trade,” Kundi remarked. He underscored that border security was a key priority for the provincial government, particularly in light of these ongoing threats.

The Governor also pointed to the importance of fostering equitable economic growth, good governance, and social development as critical strategies to counter extremist ideologies.

He said that these efforts, alongside investment in infrastructure such as special economic zones and trade corridors, could provide a path forward for long-term peace.

In addressing Pakistan’s broader geopolitical and security concerns, Kundi stressed the need for a robust counter-terrorism strategy, enhanced intelligence coordination, and the prevention of violent extremism funded through foreign propaganda and cyberattacks. “We must act decisively to protect Pakistan’s internal security and integrity,” he said.

Amb. Jauhar Saleem, President of IRS, also spoke at the event, advocating for a comprehensive approach to security.

He called for reforms in economic development, policing, the criminal justice system, and law enforcement capabilities.

Saleem emphasized the importance of countering extremist narratives and engaging intellectuals and think tanks in productive debate to bridge the gap between the state and its citizens, particularly the youth.

The event, attended by diplomats, academics, researchers, students, and media representatives, provided a platform for an in-depth discussion on the security challenges facing Pakistan. The call for greater unity and action against violent extremism resonated strongly among attendees, underscoring the need for collaborative efforts to address the country’s complex security landscape.

APP/ash/