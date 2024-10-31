Governor Kundi calls for unified political stand on provincial rights

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday said that the province was the most affected due to terrorism and all the political parties should unite to get its rights from the federation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday said that the province was the most affected due to terrorism and all the political parties should unite to get its rights from the federation.

He emphasized that all political parties must put aside their differences and unite to advocate for KP’s rights at the Federal level.

He made these remarks at a seminar organized by the Center for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA) at the University of Peshawar. The seminar, titled “NFC Award and the Case for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” was attended by members of parliament, political leaders, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Peshawar, faculty, and students.

During his address, Governor Kundi highlighted the contributions of the Pakistan Peoples Party, which introduced Pakistan's first constitution and, in 2010, promoted equitable resource distribution through the NFC Award.

The 7th NFC Award, he said, introduced a multi-faceted approach for equitable distribution, with the 18th Amendment granting greater provincial autonomy and control over resources, increasing provincial shares to at least 57.

5 percent in the divisible pool.

Governor Kundi pointed out that many areas in KP remain underdeveloped, facing terrorism and law and order issues.

He emphasized that the recently merged tribal areas required additional resources to meet their needs. He pledged to advocate for the province's rights and needs at the federal level as KP’s representative.

Governor Kundi also appreciated the seminar organizers, Peshawar University, DIL, and CGPA, and expressed hope that the seminar would foster valuable insights on provincial rights and resource distribution.

Meanwhile, the Governor Faisal Karim Kundi assured the Khattak Qaumi Ittihad delegation led by central president Haroon Khattak, provincial president Farooq Azam Advocate to resolve their gas, and royalty issues on priority basis.

The Governor accepted their application to visit Karak.