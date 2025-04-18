Governor Kundi Calls For Urgent Stakeholders' Meeting On Mines And Minerals Act
Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2025 | 06:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday called for an urgent meeting of all stakeholders to develop a clear and people-friendly strategy regarding the Mines and Minerals Act.
He emphasized that all political parties must be taken into confidence and political differences set aside for the greater good of the province.
The Governor said this while speaking to a delegation from the Minerals Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, led by Afsar Muhammad, during a meeting at Governor House Peshawar. The delegation briefed the Governor about their concerns over the Mines and Minerals Act, saying that the legislation is not beneficial for the province and could worsen the situation in an already troubled region.
The delegation mentioned that despite assurances from the Chief Minister during a previous meeting, no concrete steps had been taken, leaving them disappointed.
Governor Kundi pointed out that following the 18th Constitutional Amendment, the Mines and Minerals Bill is a provincial matter. He criticized the provincial government for not safeguarding the interests of the people, citing the Farmers' Bill as another example where public welfare was ignored.
Highlighting the demand for Buner marble in Madinah Munawwarah, the Governor stressed that security and other ongoing challenges are obstructing the province’s development.
He urged the Chief Minister to summon a joint meeting of parliamentary leaders from all political parties and officials from the law department to finalize a comprehensive and non-confrontational plan, which should then be presented at the relevant forum in Islamabad.
Governor Kundi said that Parliamentary leader of PPP in KP Assembly Ahmad Karim Kundi has also highlighted the bill in a press conference, and also assured the delegation that he would personally forward their concerns to the concerned authorities.
Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has emphasized the importance of trusting and guiding the youth towards a positive direction.
Speaking to a delegation led by Youth Organization Pakistan President Ejaz Khan at Governor House, he stressed that combating negative propaganda is crucial and requires unity between the state and the people.
Governor Kundi highlighted the need for the positive use of social media, urging that criticism must be constructive and prioritize national interest.
He warned against the rising negative perception of state institutions, stressing that Pakistan must counter external and internal threats with resilience.
He said the rich cultural heritage and tourism potential of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying that the province’s soft image must be promoted from within rather than expecting outside help.
Governor Kundi also reaffirmed his support for youth engagement and empowerment, mentioning that the doors of the Governor House are always open for the youth.
Delegation members appreciated the Governor’s commitment and assured him of their full support in improving provincial conditions and promoting youth and women empowerment.
