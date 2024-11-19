Open Menu

Governor Kundi Calls On Bilawal, Urges To Convene APC To Address Province Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2024 | 07:33 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday called on Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here at Bilawal House and urged to convene All Parties Conference (APC) to address the province issues

During the meeting, Governor Kundi briefed Chairman Bilawal on the current political situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He also highlighted concerns regarding the Federal government's about the province, particularly in relation to its resources.

In addition, Kundi informed the PPP Chairman about the prevailing law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stressing the need for greater attention and support from the federal authorities.

In response, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari instructed Governor Kundi to convene a Provincial All Parties Conference (APC) to address the issues concerning the federal government's policies and the security situation in the province.

