Governor Kundi Calls On Imam Of Masjid-i-Nabvi Dr Al-Budair
Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi held a special meeting with Dr. Salah Bin Muhammad Al-Budair, the Imam of the Masjid-i-Nabvi.
During the meeting, Governor Faisal Kundi welcomed Dr. Al-Budair to Pakistan and expressed the deep affection and respect Pakistan's people have for Saudi Arabia.
He praised Saudi Arabia's leadership for its role in the development of the Kingdom and emphasized the importance of peace, stability, and interfaith harmony in Pakistan.
Governor Kundi requested Dr. Al-Budair's prayers for peace and prosperity in the province and invited him to come Peshawar during next visit to Pakistan.
Dr. Salah Bin Muhammad Al-Budair commended Governor Kundi's character and sentiments, reflecting the broader feelings of the Muslim Ummah.
He affirmed Saudi Arabia's commitment to peace and described the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan as one of enduring Islamic brotherhood.
He assured that his prayers are with Pakistan, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for peace and development and promised to visit Peshawar during his next trip to Pakistan.
Dr. Al-Budair also invited Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to his home in Madinah on his next visit.
Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki hosted a special event in honor of Islamic scholars and notable figures.
The event was attended by Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, and a large number of scholars from various Islamic sects.
During the event, Saudi Ambassador Al-Maliki addressed Governor Kundi as his brother and introduced him to Dr. Al-Budair.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parliament's legislative authority is supreme: Rana Sanaullah9 hours ago
-
CM pays homage to Lieutenant Aziz9 hours ago
-
AJK minister urges media to amplify Kashmir cause, promises support for press club9 hours ago
-
Minorities in Balochistan fully protected: Bugti9 hours ago
-
Kotri barrage to attain medium flood in coming days9 hours ago
-
Double murder over old enmity9 hours ago
-
Dialogue programme on flood, natural disasters held in Hyderabad9 hours ago
-
Minister directs assistance of flood affected people of Kohat9 hours ago
-
District administration marks minorities day9 hours ago
-
Road paving works in Hyderabad started9 hours ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan eulogizes literary contribution of Allama Ghulam Mustafa Qasmi11 hours ago
-
Ministry to hold ‘Health Week’ in Islamabad from August 1212 hours ago