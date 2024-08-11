Open Menu

Governor Kundi Calls On Imam Of Masjid-i-Nabvi Dr Al-Budair

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Governor Kundi calls on Imam of Masjid-i-Nabvi Dr Al-Budair

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi held a special meeting with Dr. Salah Bin Muhammad Al-Budair, the Imam of the Masjid-i-Nabvi.

During the meeting, Governor Faisal Kundi welcomed Dr. Al-Budair to Pakistan and expressed the deep affection and respect Pakistan's people have for Saudi Arabia.

He praised Saudi Arabia's leadership for its role in the development of the Kingdom and emphasized the importance of peace, stability, and interfaith harmony in Pakistan.

Governor Kundi requested Dr. Al-Budair's prayers for peace and prosperity in the province and invited him to come Peshawar during next visit to Pakistan.

Dr. Salah Bin Muhammad Al-Budair commended Governor Kundi's character and sentiments, reflecting the broader feelings of the Muslim Ummah.

He affirmed Saudi Arabia's commitment to peace and described the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan as one of enduring Islamic brotherhood.

He assured that his prayers are with Pakistan, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for peace and development and promised to visit Peshawar during his next trip to Pakistan.

Dr. Al-Budair also invited Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to his home in Madinah on his next visit.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki hosted a special event in honor of Islamic scholars and notable figures.

The event was attended by Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, and a large number of scholars from various Islamic sects.

During the event, Saudi Ambassador Al-Maliki addressed Governor Kundi as his brother and introduced him to Dr. Al-Budair.

