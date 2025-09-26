Governor Kundi calls poverty root cause of extremism, urges collective efforts for prosperity

(@FahadShabbir)

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has said that poverty was the root cause of social disparities and extremism, stressing that equality, justice and collective efforts were essential to eradicate it

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has said that poverty was the root cause of social disparities and extremism, stressing that equality, justice and collective efforts were essential to eradicate it. He added that a prosperous and peaceful future was directly linked to economic and social development.

Addressing as chief guest at a provincial conference titled “Strong Communities and Combating Extremism through Poverty Reduction Programs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”, organized by the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) in collaboration with the KP Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism (CVE) and Paigham-e-Pakistan at Governor House Peshawar on Friday, the Governor said unemployment, poverty and lack of opportunities breed despair and exploitation.

Empowering communities economically and socially, he said, would serve as the strongest shield against extremism.

The conference was attended by MNA and Prime Minister’s Youth Program focal person Syeda Aamna Batool, KP Assembly members, Secretary National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Humera Zia Mufti, PPAF CEO Nadir Gul Bareech, KP Red Crescent Society Chairman Farzand Ali Wazir, representatives of civil society organizations and a large number of women.

On the occasion, Governor Kundi visited stalls showcasing the province’s culture, distributed certificates among trained youth, and handed out interest-free loan cheques to skilled women. He also inaugurated two PPAF projects an infrastructure scheme and an olive project.

In his remarks, the Governor highlighted that the positive image of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is still alive and must be further promoted through a system based on equality and justice.

He emphasized narrowing the gap between the federation and provinces, ensuring fair distribution of resources, and extending development benefits to every corner of KP as key government priorities.

Appreciating PPAF’s efforts, Governor Kundi said the organization had made it its mission to serve the most vulnerable segments of society.

“Projecting the province’s soft image is our priority, and together we must work for a developed and prosperous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said.

He assured full cooperation of Governor House with the conference organizers. At the end of the event, the Governor presented shields to MNA Syeda Aamna Batool, Secretary Humera Zia, and PPAF CEO Nadir Gul.