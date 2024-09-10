- Home
Governor Kundi Chairs BoGs Meeting Of Edwards College, Expresses Dissatisfaction Over Delay In Minutes
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday presided over the 14th Board of Governors meeting of Edwards College at the Governor House.
Governor expressed dissatisfaction with the unnecessary delay in the approval of the minutes from the previous meeting, saying that stringent action would be taken in case of further delays in the preparation and approval of minutes from past meetings.
The meeting included a detailed review of the progress on the decisions taken during the last Board of Governors meeting.
A proposal was presented to reduce unnecessary expenses and increase the number of scholarships for students. Under the proposal, 14 students from merged districts will receive 100 percent scholarships. Additionally, the proposal included five scholarships for disabled students, three for Hafiz-e-Quran students, and three for transgender students.
The discussion also covered the appointment of a permanent Principal for the college.
The Governor emphasized that relevant rules and procedures should be reviewed for this appointment.
Governor Kundi directed that a proposal be prepared for establishing branches of Edwards College in Abbottabad and Dera Ismail Khan.
He also announced plans to hold a meeting with students and faculty to gather suggestions for the overall improvement of the college.
The Governor instructed to expedite work on meeting minutes and other related matters.
Special guests at the meeting included CEO of Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute Shakil Durrani and renowned educationist Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Bishop Peshawar Sarfraz Humphrey Peter, Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud, Principal Edwards College Professor Shujaat Ali, Director Higher education Department Dr. Faridullah Shah, representatives from the Higher Education Department and Finance Department, and other board members participated.
Dr. Qibla Ayaz, former Chairman of the Islamic Ideological Council and a distinguished scholar, commended Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for his dedication to the preservation of Edwards College.
Dr. Qibla Ayaz said that many prestigious educational institutions across the country have suffered, Edwards College has been fortunate to have Governor Kundi's leadership, which will get good stage in future.
Dr. Ayaz's positive remarks were supported by other members, and he also presented several proposals for the institution's development and the promotion of knowledge.
APP/ash/
