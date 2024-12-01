Governor Kundi Chairs 'grand Jirga' To Restore Peace In Kurram
Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2024 | 05:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, expressed his commitment to restoring peace in Kurram district and stressed the need for local efforts in resolving the region's security challenges.
Speaking at a grand jirga of political leaders and tribal elders in Kohat, Kundi said, "I am ready to go to Kurram and sit with the jirga for as many days as they ask. We must resolve our own issues; no other country or province can do this for us."
The grand jirga was attended by various political figures, including Federal Minister Engineer Amir Muqam, Awami National Party's Mian Iftikhar Hussain, PPP Provincial President Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Jamaat-e-Islami's Professor Ibrahim, Qaumi Watan Party's Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao, National Democratic Movement's Bushra Gohar, former Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Tori, Kohat Mayor Qari Sher Zaman, Ibn-e-Ali, Ahmed Ibrahim Pracha, Asif Pracha, Haji Noor Jat, Maulana Abdullah Wahid, and other tribal elders.
Commissioner Kohat, Motasim Billah Shah, moderated the event.
Governor Kundi emphasized the need to end the use of social media to spread hatred and called for identifying the elements responsible for disturbing peace within the community.
He urged public cooperation with security forces to carry out joint operations aimed at disarming the province. "We cannot bring food and medicine to the area, but I issued instructions to the Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide all possible aid while I was on my Umrah trip," he added.
Praising the Kurram Peace Jirga members, Kundi acknowledged the political leadership for coming together despite differing ideologies.
He pointed out that, for the sake of peace and stability in the province, political parties must unite, regardless of differences.
"We must work together for the peace of Kurram, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and the entire province, including merged districts.
We need to conduct an All-Party Conference on the security and rights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and I will invite the Chief Minister to participate," he said.
Highlighting the important role of religious leaders in promoting peace, Kundi called on them to advocate for peace and prevent displacement in the Province. He reminded the jirga that political differences should be put aside for the greater good of peace.
"Negotiation is the solution to our problems. There are good and bad elements in every sphere of life, but we must work to strengthen the rule of law," he said.
The Governor also stressed the need to address the grievances of the youth in the province and reiterated that any external forces in the area likely received support from local elements.
"We must protect our youth and remove their doubts. The sacrifice of our security forces, media, and the children of the Army Public school must not be forgotten," he added.
Kundi announced that their demands would be presented to the government and assured that the political leadership would meet with the President, Prime Minister, and Chief of Army Staff to address the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
