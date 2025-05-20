Governor Kundi commends Forces for eliminating 12 Indian-backed terrorists in KP, Balochistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday paid tribute to the security forces for their successful operations in various districts of the province and Balochistan, in which 12 Indian-backed terrorists were killed.

He praised the forces for their professionalism and bravery in thwarting the enemy's nefarious designs and ensuring the safety of the nation.

The Governor expressed deep admiration for the sacrifices made by the armed forces, especially honoring the two soldiers who were martyred during the operations.

Offering his heartfelt condolences to their families, he prayed for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks and patience for the bereaved families.

“These terrorists aimed to destroy peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and across the country, but their plans have been crushed by our brave forces,” the Governor said, reaffirming that such malicious attempts will always fail.

