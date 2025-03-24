Governor Kundi Commends NYA For Empowering Youth
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday emphasized that platforms like the National Youth Assembly (NYA) provide young people with opportunities to progress in a positive direction, which is highly commendable.
He said this during a meeting with the delegation from the National Youth Assembly here at Governor House led by Youth Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mujahid Khan, and included Divisional Head Dr Muhammad Haris, District Leader Muhammad Huzaifa, and other members of the Youth Cabinet.
During the meeting, the delegation briefed the Governor about the objectives, role, and achievements of the National Youth Assembly.
The delegation highlighted that the National Youth Assembly conducts various awareness programs aimed at career counseling, social betterment, and promoting leadership skills among the youth.
They requested the Governor’s support for the Assembly's activities and suggested that the Governor take an oath with the Assembly members and assist in organizing a Youth Convention in Peshawar.
On this occasion, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi appreciated the role of youth, stating that they play a pivotal role in the country's development.
The Governor assured the delegation that the Governor House will fully support youth development and welfare projects.
He encouraged young people to channel their energies toward educational advancement, social services, and national unity.
Meanwhile, a delegation from the Peoples Teachers Forum Charsadda, led by District President Shakeel Ahmad, met with the Governor Faisal Karim Kundi. The 20-member delegation included Navidullah, Hayat Khan, and Kifayatullah, among others.
During the meeting, the delegation brought to the Governor's attention the issues faced by teachers, particularly those who were temporarily recruited during the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government from 1993 to 1996.
The delegation explained that after the PPP government ended, a new administration dismissed these teachers. However, following appeals, legislation was passed to reinstate them, only for the subsequent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to terminate their employment again.
The teachers’ representatives urged the Governor to present their case before the President of Pakistan, seeking their reinstatement.
In response, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi assured the delegation of his full support in addressing their concerns, emphasizing that the PPP government has always prioritized providing employment to the people.
He reiterated that their efforts are focused on ensuring that no section of society remains deprived of their rights.
