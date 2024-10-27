Open Menu

Governor Kundi Commends Squash Player Ahsan Ayaz, Vows To Support

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2024 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi underscoring the commitment to uplift sports sector and promote a positive image of the province, on Sunday called on renowned squash player Ahsan Ayaz, praising his dedication and determination to represent Pakistan on the global stage.

The Governor lauded Ahsan’s relentless efforts in squash, highlighting his journey as not only an athlete but also a cultural ambassador for Pakistan.

“Ahsan’s dedication to his sport and his commitment to bringing pride to Pakistan aligns with our vision for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Governor Kundi remarked.

“For decades, KP has been viewed through a lens of extremism and unrest. It’s time for the world to see the talent, resilience, and positive spirit of our people.”

Ahsan Ayaz, who aimed to secure a medal for Pakistan in the 2028 Olympic Games, received assurance from Governor Kundi of the Governor’s office’s full support.

The Governor pledged his commitment to standing alongside Ahsan as he pursued his dream, reiterating the importance of nurturing KP’s sports talent.

“Our athletes are the ambassadors of our province and our country,” he stated. “Their success is a testament to KP’s spirit, resilience, and potential.”

Governor Kundi also expressed appreciation for KP’s vibrant business community, which had recently started supporting local athletes through sponsorships and financial backing.

He emphasized the need for further investment from businesses to promote KP’s budding talent and facilitate the athletes’ aspirations of bringing honor and recognition to Pakistan.

Governor Kundi’s recent efforts in empowering KP’s athletes and promoting a soft image of the province underscored his dedication to reshaping perceptions and showcasing the true potential of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on an international stage, he concluded.

More Stories From Pakistan