Governor Kundi Commends Squash Player Ahsan Ayaz, Vows To Support
Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi underscoring the commitment to uplift sports sector and promote a positive image of the province, on Sunday called on renowned squash player Ahsan Ayaz, praising his dedication and determination to represent Pakistan on the global stage.
The Governor lauded Ahsan’s relentless efforts in squash, highlighting his journey as not only an athlete but also a cultural ambassador for Pakistan.
“Ahsan’s dedication to his sport and his commitment to bringing pride to Pakistan aligns with our vision for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Governor Kundi remarked.
“For decades, KP has been viewed through a lens of extremism and unrest. It’s time for the world to see the talent, resilience, and positive spirit of our people.”
Ahsan Ayaz, who aimed to secure a medal for Pakistan in the 2028 Olympic Games, received assurance from Governor Kundi of the Governor’s office’s full support.
The Governor pledged his commitment to standing alongside Ahsan as he pursued his dream, reiterating the importance of nurturing KP’s sports talent.
“Our athletes are the ambassadors of our province and our country,” he stated. “Their success is a testament to KP’s spirit, resilience, and potential.”
Governor Kundi also expressed appreciation for KP’s vibrant business community, which had recently started supporting local athletes through sponsorships and financial backing.
He emphasized the need for further investment from businesses to promote KP’s budding talent and facilitate the athletes’ aspirations of bringing honor and recognition to Pakistan.
Governor Kundi’s recent efforts in empowering KP’s athletes and promoting a soft image of the province underscored his dedication to reshaping perceptions and showcasing the true potential of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on an international stage, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rising prices, other violations in ICT stir public outcry5 minutes ago
-
ICT police homicide unit arrests brother for sister’s murder5 minutes ago
-
MoIB releases special song on Kashmir Black Day5 minutes ago
-
45th PGA Annual Forum, 13th CAP-ICC kick off tomorrow5 minutes ago
-
Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BRICS Summits5 minutes ago
-
DC leads rally to mark Kashmir Black day5 minutes ago
-
NDMA dispatches two more consignments for war affected people of Gaza, Lebanon15 minutes ago
-
Admin marks Kashmir Black Day to expresses solidarity with Kashmiris15 minutes ago
-
October 27 darkest day in history of South Asia: Governor Tessori15 minutes ago
-
Another 116 dengue cases reported in Punjab25 minutes ago
-
Posting of Dy DEO Education notified25 minutes ago
-
Kashmir pictorial exhibition held25 minutes ago