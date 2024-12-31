Open Menu

Governor Kundi Condemns Attack On Checkpost In DI Khan, Expresses Solidarity With Victims' Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Governor Kundi condemns attack on checkpost in DI Khan, expresses solidarity with victims' families

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday condemned attack on a police checkpost in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan left two people, including a police officer, martyred.

The attack, carried out by unknown assailants, has sparked widespread condemnation, with Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, leading calls for justice and expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives.

Governor Kundi condemned the attack, calling it a cowardly and deplorable act that targeted law enforcement personnel serving their community.

"This attack on the police checkpost is extremely tragic. Our police force works tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of our people, and it is heartbreaking to see them fall victim to such violence," said the Governor in a statement.

The Governor expressed profound respect and admiration for the police officer who sacrificed his life in the line of duty, along with the second victim of the attack.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, offering his sympathy and support during this painful time.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Attack Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Governor Martyrs Shaheed Condemnation Dera Ismail Khan Faisal Karim Kundi

Recent Stories

China's manufacturing activity remains in expansio ..

China's manufacturing activity remains in expansion zone in December

26 minutes ago
 Emirates introduces additional flights to Colombo

Emirates introduces additional flights to Colombo

27 minutes ago
 Electronic Stunt Championship opens Wednesday at L ..

Electronic Stunt Championship opens Wednesday at Liwa Festival

41 minutes ago
 UAE to expand CEPAs in 2025, says Thani Al Zeyoudi

UAE to expand CEPAs in 2025, says Thani Al Zeyoudi

42 minutes ago
 UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for Janu ..

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for January

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam P ..

Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam Payne

13 hours ago
 Union hire old-boy Baumgart as head coach

Union hire old-boy Baumgart as head coach

13 hours ago
 Sufi Mehfil to be held at Miani forest rest house ..

Sufi Mehfil to be held at Miani forest rest house on Dec 31

13 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Hamdan visits Italian ship 'Amerigo Vesp ..

Ahmed bin Hamdan visits Italian ship 'Amerigo Vespucci' at Port Zayed Cruise Ter ..

13 hours ago
 Registration concludes for 3rd Sheikh Mansour bin ..

Registration concludes for 3rd Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan