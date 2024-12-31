- Home
Governor Kundi Condemns Attack On Checkpost In DI Khan, Expresses Solidarity With Victims' Families
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2024 | 01:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday condemned attack on a police checkpost in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan left two people, including a police officer, martyred.
The attack, carried out by unknown assailants, has sparked widespread condemnation, with Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, leading calls for justice and expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives.
Governor Kundi condemned the attack, calling it a cowardly and deplorable act that targeted law enforcement personnel serving their community.
"This attack on the police checkpost is extremely tragic. Our police force works tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of our people, and it is heartbreaking to see them fall victim to such violence," said the Governor in a statement.
The Governor expressed profound respect and admiration for the police officer who sacrificed his life in the line of duty, along with the second victim of the attack.
He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, offering his sympathy and support during this painful time.
