Governor Kundi Condemns Attack On DC Sherani
Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday condemned the terrorist attack on Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sherani Balochistan, Sana Mehjabeen.
In a statement, he described the incident as cowardly and reprehensible, asserting that such attacks will not deter officials dedicated to public service.
Governor Kundi praised DC Sherani for her bravery and expressed relief that she emerged unscathed from the attack, calling it a significant success.
He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to combating terrorism, saying that they will not allow these elements to disrupt the peace of the country.
