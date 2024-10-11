Open Menu

Governor Kundi Condemns Attack On Laborers In Duki

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 12:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday condemned attack on unarmed laborers in Duki, Balochistan, which resulted in the deaths of 20 workers.

The Governor expressed his profound sorrow over the tragic incident and extended his condolences to the grieving families.

Governor Kundi prayed for the elevation of the deceased workers' ranks and offered his heartfelt sympathy to their bereaved families. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured laborers.

Describing the attack as a brutal and inhumane act, Kundi emphasized the need to bring the ruthless terrorists responsible for the killings to justice. He said that those who target innocent, defenseless individuals deserve no leniency.

The Governor expressed solidarity with the affected families, affirming that the community shares in their grief during this difficult time.

