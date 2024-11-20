Governor Kundi condemns attack on Mali Khel check post Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Wednesday strongly condemned tragic suicide attack on Mali Khel security forces check post in Bannu district, resulting in the martyrdom of 12 security personnel.

The governor expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred heroes.

In a statement, the governor paid tribute to the brave security forces, saying, “The sacrifices of these martyrs will never be forgotten, and we salute their dedication to safeguarding the nation.” He also prayed for the elevation of their ranks and patience and perseverance for their grieving families.

Governor Kundi extended his condolences to the families of the martyrs, offering his deepest sympathies and moral support during this challenging time. “The entire nation stands united in this war against terrorism, and we remain steadfast alongside our security forces,” he said.

The governor also commended the security forces for their swift response, saying that six militants were killed during the operation.

“These terrorists may attempt to disrupt our peace, but they will never succeed in achieving their nefarious goals. We will continue to fight this battle against extremism with courage and resolve,” said Faisal Karim Kundi.