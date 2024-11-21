Governor Kundi Condemns Attack On Passenger Vehicles In Kurram
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2024 | 07:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, strongly condemned the attack on the passenger vehicles in Lower Kurram district on Thursday and expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of more than 30 precious lives.
He prayed for the elevation of the deceased's ranks and offered his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the grieving families, wishing them patience and strength.
Governor Kundi described the firing as an extremely heinous act and expressed grave concern over the incident, especially considering it occurred despite the presence of a convoy.
He emphasized that the ruthless perpetrators, responsible for shedding the blood of innocent passengers, should receive no leniency.
The Governor further said that the security situation in the province was worsening with each passing day, and such incidents are deeply alarming.
He called for immediate measures to address the deteriorating law and order conditions in the region.
