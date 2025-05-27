Governor Kundi Condemns Attack On Peaceful Protest; Praises Youth’s Political Awareness
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday lauded the political awareness and exemplary conduct of Peoples Students Federation (PSF) and youth members during a peaceful protest held by the party.
Speaking to a delegation of PSF workers led by Saad Waqas, the Governor said that the protest was a democratic expression of political will and the participation of youth highlighted their readiness to lead the nation.
The meeting was also attended by party’s provincial president Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Provincial Deputy General Secretary Abrar Saeed Swati, MPA Arbab Zarak, former MPA Ziaullah Afridi, and divisional president Misbahuddin.
Governor Kundi strongly condemned the alleged attack on peaceful protesters, saying it was carried out at the behest of the same party responsible for the May 9 attacks on national, military, and public properties.
“The use of shelling and baton charge on our peaceful demonstrators in Peshawar shows the same mindset,” he added.
He praised the resilience of party leaders and workers, asserting that their actions proved the party remains active in the province and continues to fight for public rights.
“While the ruling party’s protest camps were empty, the followers of Shaheed Bhutto were out in the streets raising their voices for the people,” the Governor remarked.
He emphasized the need for accountability, saying that those who bravely faced police action should not be equated with those who stayed at home.
He also supported an investigation into the incident, demanding to know how private individuals were allowed to use tear gas on protesters.
Governor Kundi reiterated that the party belongs to the workers, not individuals, and everyone is playing their role in realizing the mission of Shaheed Bhutto and the vision of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
Provincial President Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha is also actively organizing conventions for PSF and other party wings, he added.
