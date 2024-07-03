Governor Kundi condemns attack on polio teams

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday strongly condemned the shooting incidents targeting polio teams in Tank and DI Khan Districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday strongly condemned the shooting incidents targeting polio teams in Tank and DI Khan Districts.

Expressing deep regret over the firing incidents that resulted in injuries to police constables, Governor Kundi extended his sympathies and best wishes for their speedy recovery.

"The incidents targeting polio teams are deeply tragic," stated Faisal Karim Kundi, emphasizing his dismay over the violence directed towards the vaccination efforts.

The Governor urged to ensure the uninterrupted continuation of polio vaccination campaigns in the province.