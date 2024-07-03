Open Menu

Governor Kundi Condemns Attack On Polio Teams

Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2024 | 06:57 PM

Governor Kundi condemns attack on polio teams

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday strongly condemned the shooting incidents targeting polio teams in Tank and DI Khan Districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday strongly condemned the shooting incidents targeting polio teams in Tank and DI Khan Districts.

Expressing deep regret over the firing incidents that resulted in injuries to police constables, Governor Kundi extended his sympathies and best wishes for their speedy recovery.

"The incidents targeting polio teams are deeply tragic," stated Faisal Karim Kundi, emphasizing his dismay over the violence directed towards the vaccination efforts.

The Governor urged to ensure the uninterrupted continuation of polio vaccination campaigns in the province.

Related Topics

Firing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Governor Polio Tank Faisal Karim Kundi Best

Recent Stories

CUI, CERN to strengthen, expand collaboration

CUI, CERN to strengthen, expand collaboration

5 minutes ago
 IGP awards Ghazi Medals to 18 constables of Bahawa ..

IGP awards Ghazi Medals to 18 constables of Bahawalpur region

5 minutes ago
 5 children drown in Awaran canal

5 children drown in Awaran canal

5 minutes ago
 Governor KP visits Nurek Dam, Power Station Tajiki ..

Governor KP visits Nurek Dam, Power Station Tajikistan

5 minutes ago
 Pakistani IT companies offers diverse range of pro ..

Pakistani IT companies offers diverse range of products, services: Shaza Fatima

3 minutes ago
 Senate Standing Committee on Finance meets

Senate Standing Committee on Finance meets

3 minutes ago
NCW, UN experts in protected area planning embark ..

NCW, UN experts in protected area planning embark on field tour in Uruq Bani Maa ..

4 minutes ago
 Ex-senator among 3 killed in Bajur remote-controll ..

Ex-senator among 3 killed in Bajur remote-controlled blast

3 minutes ago
 AIGP for increasing reliance over modern technolog ..

AIGP for increasing reliance over modern technology

3 minutes ago
 SPSC announces result of Assistant Sub Inspector i ..

SPSC announces result of Assistant Sub Inspector in Anti-corruption Establishmen ..

3 minutes ago
 Environment Ministry unveils investment opportunit ..

Environment Ministry unveils investment opportunity to build coffee city in Al-B ..

3 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz meets Putin; emphasises expanding bilat ..

PM Shehbaz meets Putin; emphasises expanding bilateral trade, defence cooperatio ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan