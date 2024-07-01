Governor Kundi condemns attack on Takhtbeg check-post

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday condemned the terrorist attack on Takhtbeg check-post in the merged district Khyber.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expressed regret over the martyrdom of police and FC jawan in the incident.

Governor expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the martyrs.

Governor Kundi prayed Almighty Allah for the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable lose with fortitude.

He said that the sacrifices of the police and security forces will not go in vain in the war against terrorism.

APP/ash/