Open Menu

Governor Kundi Condemns Attack On Takhtbeg Check-post

Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Governor Kundi condemns attack on Takhtbeg check-post

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday condemned the terrorist attack on Takhtbeg check-post in the merged district Khyber.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expressed regret over the martyrdom of police and FC jawan in the incident.

Governor expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the martyrs.

Governor Kundi prayed Almighty Allah for the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable lose with fortitude.

He said that the sacrifices of the police and security forces will not go in vain in the war against terrorism.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Governor Martyrs Shaheed Faisal Karim Kundi Family

Recent Stories

Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

53 seconds ago
 Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

2 hours ago
 Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab Univ ..

Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University

17 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

2 days ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

2 days ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

2 days ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan