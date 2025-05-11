Governor Kundi condemns Chamkani attack on police vehicle, pays tribute to martyred police officers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday strongly condemned the attack on the police mobile in the jurisdiction of Chamkani Police Station here near the livestock market.

He paid tribute to the martyred Sub-Inspector Laiq Zada Khan and Constable Alamzeb, saying that they embraced martyrdom in the line of duty and their sacrifice will never be forgotten.

Governor Kundi said that such cowardly terrorist acts cannot shake our determination, and the fight against terrorism will continue with full force.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the eternal peace of the martyrs and strength for their loved ones.