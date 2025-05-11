- Home
- Pakistan
- Governor Kundi condemns Chamkani attack on police vehicle, pays tribute to martyred police officers
Governor Kundi Condemns Chamkani Attack On Police Vehicle, Pays Tribute To Martyred Police Officers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2025 | 11:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday strongly condemned the attack on the police mobile in the jurisdiction of Chamkani Police Station here near the livestock market.
He paid tribute to the martyred Sub-Inspector Laiq Zada Khan and Constable Alamzeb, saying that they embraced martyrdom in the line of duty and their sacrifice will never be forgotten.
Governor Kundi said that such cowardly terrorist acts cannot shake our determination, and the fight against terrorism will continue with full force.
He extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the eternal peace of the martyrs and strength for their loved ones.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025
Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan
Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire
Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation
Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Indus Waters Treaty Cannot Be Suspended: Khawaja Asif2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi condemns Chamkani attack on police vehicle, pays tribute to martyred police officers2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan seeks peace, but won’t compromise on sovereignty: Rana Sanaullah2 minutes ago
-
Indian dominance not be accepted: Saad Rafique42 minutes ago
-
India’s false claims exposed: Aqeel Malik42 minutes ago
-
Big Rawalpindi rally pays tribute to Pakistan Army for successful ‘Banyan Marsus’ operation agai ..43 minutes ago
-
CDA activates emergency response teams amid Islamabad rain emergency43 minutes ago
-
CM welcomes PM’s decision to celebrate ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’53 minutes ago
-
PML-N Lahore president leads 'thanksgiving day' rally1 hour ago
-
PM lauds President Trump’s ‘greater role’ in bringing peace to South Asia1 hour ago
-
PEC honors armed forces for steadfast response to Indian aggression1 hour ago
-
Event held to celebrate International Mother’s Day1 hour ago