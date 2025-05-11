Open Menu

Governor Kundi Condemns Chamkani Attack On Police Vehicle, Pays Tribute To Martyred Police Officers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2025 | 11:00 PM

Governor Kundi condemns Chamkani attack on police vehicle, pays tribute to martyred police officers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday strongly condemned the attack on the police mobile in the jurisdiction of Chamkani Police Station here near the livestock market.

He paid tribute to the martyred Sub-Inspector Laiq Zada Khan and Constable Alamzeb, saying that they embraced martyrdom in the line of duty and their sacrifice will never be forgotten.

Governor Kundi said that such cowardly terrorist acts cannot shake our determination, and the fight against terrorism will continue with full force.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the eternal peace of the martyrs and strength for their loved ones.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

14 hours ago
 Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Paki ..

Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan

1 day ago
 Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights af ..

Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire

1 day ago
 Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indi ..

Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation

1 day ago
 Turkish PhD student released by US court after arr ..

Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest

1 day ago
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire b ..

US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan

1 day ago
 Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cy ..

Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack

1 day ago
 Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

1 day ago
 Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several citie ..

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A str ..

Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..

1 day ago
 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with ..

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan