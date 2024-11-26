Governor Kundi Condemns Martyrdom Of Rangers Personnel On Srinagar Highway
Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2024 | 11:50 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday strongly condemned the martyrdom of Rangers and police personnel on the Srinagar Highway Islamabad, emphasizing that their sacrifices will never be in vain.
In a statement, Governor Kundi expressed his deep sorrow and solidarity with the families and colleagues of the martyrs, sharing in their grief.
"The sacrifices made by these brave personnel will never be forgotten," he said, stressing the importance of their service to the nation.
Kundi further pointed out that the masterminds behind the May 9 incidents continue to pose a threat to the state, saying, "The masterminds behind May 9 attacks are still assaulting the state today."
He labeled the recent attack on Rangers personnel, where a vehicle was driven into them, as part of a larger agenda of a hostile group.
"Running over Rangers personnel with a vehicle is a mission of anti-state elements," he added.
The Governor also accused certain political groups of fostering terrorism, particularly highlighting the role of a party that has been accused of supporting militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while engaging in terrorism activities in Islamabad.
"The party that has been fostering terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is engaged in terrorism in Islamabad as well," Kundi remarked.
The Governor prayed for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks and patience and endurance for their families. "May Allah grant the martyrs a high rank and give their families the strength to bear this loss," he said.
APP/ash/
