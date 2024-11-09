Open Menu

Governor Kundi Condemns Quetta Railway Station Blast; Directs PPP Workers To Donate Blood For Injured

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Governor Kundi condemns Quetta railway station blast; directs PPP workers to donate blood for injured

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday strongly condemned the bomb blast at Quetta Railway Station, describing it as a cowardly and heinous act by anti-Pakistan forces.

In his statement, Governor Kundi expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives in the attack, calling it a tragic incident that has caused immense grief to the nation. "The martyrdom of innocent passengers in the Quetta railway station bombing is heartbreaking and a significant cause of distress for all Pakistanis," he said.

The governor also extended his prayers for the swift recovery of the injured, emphasizing that the entire nation shares in the pain of those affected. "We are praying for the speedy recovery of the wounded, and our hearts are with the victims and their families during this difficult time," Kundi added.

Kundi further urged members of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to actively participate in helping the victims by donating blood, as many of the injured require urgent medical care. "I call on all PPP workers to come forward and donate blood for the injured. It is our collective responsibility to stand by our fellow citizens in their time of need," the governor added.

This blast, which targeted innocent civilians, has heightened tensions in the region, and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor reaffirmed the government's commitment to eradicating terrorism and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bomb Blast Governor Faisal Karim Kundi Pakistan Peoples Party All Government Blood Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

4 hours ago
 PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

19 hours ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

20 hours ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

20 hours ago
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

20 hours ago
 Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smo ..

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog

20 hours ago
 India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trop ..

India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

20 hours ago
 Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup wit ..

Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral

20 hours ago
 Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-w ..

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia

22 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve ..

PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan