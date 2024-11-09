Governor Kundi condemns Quetta railway station blast; directs PPP workers to donate blood for injured

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday strongly condemned the bomb blast at Quetta Railway Station, describing it as a cowardly and heinous act by anti-Pakistan forces.

In his statement, Governor Kundi expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives in the attack, calling it a tragic incident that has caused immense grief to the nation. "The martyrdom of innocent passengers in the Quetta railway station bombing is heartbreaking and a significant cause of distress for all Pakistanis," he said.

The governor also extended his prayers for the swift recovery of the injured, emphasizing that the entire nation shares in the pain of those affected. "We are praying for the speedy recovery of the wounded, and our hearts are with the victims and their families during this difficult time," Kundi added.

Kundi further urged members of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to actively participate in helping the victims by donating blood, as many of the injured require urgent medical care. "I call on all PPP workers to come forward and donate blood for the injured. It is our collective responsibility to stand by our fellow citizens in their time of need," the governor added.

This blast, which targeted innocent civilians, has heightened tensions in the region, and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor reaffirmed the government's commitment to eradicating terrorism and bringing the perpetrators to justice.