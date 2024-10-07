Open Menu

Governor Kundi Condemns Terrorist Attack On Chinese Engineers' Convoy In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2024 | 01:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday condemned the attack on a convoy of Chinese engineers in Karachi.

In a statement, the Governor expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Chinese lives in the blast and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

Governor Kundi also conveyed his sympathies to the Chinese people and the government, emphasizing the bond between Pakistan and China.

He wished for the early recovery of those injured in the attack, including both Chinese engineers and local citizens.

"This attack is a malicious plot to undermine the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China," Kundi remarked, adding that the people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with the affected Chinese families.

He assured that those responsible for this heinous act would be brought to justice.

