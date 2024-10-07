Governor Kundi Condemns Terrorist Attack On Chinese Engineers' Convoy In Karachi
Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2024 | 01:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday condemned the attack on a convoy of Chinese engineers in Karachi.
In a statement, the Governor expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Chinese lives in the blast and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.
Governor Kundi also conveyed his sympathies to the Chinese people and the government, emphasizing the bond between Pakistan and China.
He wished for the early recovery of those injured in the attack, including both Chinese engineers and local citizens.
"This attack is a malicious plot to undermine the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China," Kundi remarked, adding that the people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with the affected Chinese families.
He assured that those responsible for this heinous act would be brought to justice.
Recent Stories
Achieving long-term Success in public relief projects: A strategic approach
Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in Karachi will be brought o jus ..
Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against England
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
More Stories From Pakistan
-
192 arrested during anti-smog crackdown in Lahore2 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits arrested in police encounter31 minutes ago
-
Governor KP marks one year of ongoing violence against palestinians31 minutes ago
-
Two FESCO employees booked over power theft41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in Karachi will be brought o justice46 minutes ago
-
Constable shot dead over marriage dispute51 minutes ago
-
Stage 1 of K-IV project to supply 260 MGD water to Karachi51 minutes ago
-
MoITT launches RoW One-Window Operation to expedite NOC process for telecom operators1 hour ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq condemns blast near Chinese vehicle in Karachi1 hour ago
-
Jail superintendent booked over alleged molestation of 20-yr girl in custody1 hour ago
-
ANF foils drug smuggling attempt; recovers 60 kg Ice1 hour ago
-
Bid to smuggle narcotics foiled; 12kg hashish recovered1 hour ago