Governor Kundi Condemns Terrorist Attacks In KP, Balochistan
Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2025 | 08:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday condemned the terrorist attacks in various districts, including Karak, Peshawar, and South Waziristan and Noshki Balochistan.
Expressing deep sorrow over the martyrdom of seven police officers in KP and five personnel in Noshki, the Governor paid tribute to the bravery of the police force.
Governor Kundi lauded the courage of the security personnel who fought valiantly against the terrorists.
He also offered heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred officers and prayed for the elevation of their ranks in the Jannat.
Furthermore, he extended his best wishes for the swift recovery of those injured in the attacks.
Meanwhile, a bomb blast occurred on Dalbandin Road in Noshki, Balochistan, resulting in the tragic loss of five lives.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi condemned the attack and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives. He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.
Governor Kundi said that the nation stands with the affected families in this difficult time. He condemned the terrorists, calling them enemies of humanity for shedding innocent blood.
