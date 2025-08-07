Governor Kundi condemns Wana, Mastung blasts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday condemned the bomb blast near a police van in Wana Bazar, South Waziristan Lower, which claimed the lives of two individuals.

Expressing profound sorrow over the tragic incident, the Governor extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the elevation of their ranks.

He also conveyed best wishes for the swift recovery of those injured in the blast.

Terming the Wana Bazaar explosion a cowardly and inhumane act, the Governor said those spilling the blood of innocent people are enemies of peace and do not deserve any leniency.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has strongly condemned the bomb blast near a security forces’ vehicle in the Mastung area of Balochistan, which resulted in the martyrdom of Major Rizwan Tahir and two other security personnel.

Expressing deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences, the Governor paid tribute to the martyred soldiers and offered prayers for the elevation of their ranks.

He also prayed for patience and strength for the bereaved families.

Governor Kundi said the nation salutes the supreme sacrifices of its brave security forces, and that the sacrifices made by these valiant sons of the soil will never go in vain.

He reiterated that the entire nation stands united with its armed forces in the war against terrorism.

APP/ash/