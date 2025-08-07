Governor Kundi Condemns Wana, Mastung Blasts
Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 06:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday condemned the bomb blast near a police van in Wana Bazar, South Waziristan Lower, which claimed the lives of two individuals.
Expressing profound sorrow over the tragic incident, the Governor extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the elevation of their ranks.
He also conveyed best wishes for the swift recovery of those injured in the blast.
Terming the Wana Bazaar explosion a cowardly and inhumane act, the Governor said those spilling the blood of innocent people are enemies of peace and do not deserve any leniency.
Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has strongly condemned the bomb blast near a security forces’ vehicle in the Mastung area of Balochistan, which resulted in the martyrdom of Major Rizwan Tahir and two other security personnel.
Expressing deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences, the Governor paid tribute to the martyred soldiers and offered prayers for the elevation of their ranks.
He also prayed for patience and strength for the bereaved families.
Governor Kundi said the nation salutes the supreme sacrifices of its brave security forces, and that the sacrifices made by these valiant sons of the soil will never go in vain.
He reiterated that the entire nation stands united with its armed forces in the war against terrorism.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2028 Olympic cricket event
UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on international community to inten ..
ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trading member
Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes during past 24 hours
Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan fans to be seated separately a ..
PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 schedule; registration begins August 8
Department of Energy deploys first vertical LPG tank system for food establishme ..
Burjeel Holdings reports 129% increase in Q2’25 net profit
NEPRA approves Rs1.89 per unit cut in power tariffs under quarterly adjustment
Gaza: Israel must restore UN humanitarian system to stave off starvation, say UN ..
Ireland beat Pakistan womean cricket team in first T20I match
Pakistani model Abeer's husband sentenced to15 months in jail for harassing air ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PEF bars male teachers for girl students of grade 8 and above54 seconds ago
-
Governor Kundi condemns Wana, Mastung blasts56 seconds ago
-
Under-training ASPs visit PA58 seconds ago
-
PML-N’s leader pays tribute to martyrs of August 8 tragedy1 minute ago
-
President Zardari grieves over demise of former Romanian President Ion Iliescu11 minutes ago
-
ITP fines over 33,000 vehicles for non-standard number plates11 minutes ago
-
PTA reaffirms commitment to secure, inclusive Digital Future at GSMA summit11 minutes ago
-
Peaceful Chehlum observance emphasized in Kohat meeting11 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured over land dispute21 minutes ago
-
Six injured in gas cylinder explosion in Mansehra village21 minutes ago
-
Russian Diplomats briefed on upcoming Inter-Parliamentary speakers conference21 minutes ago
-
Robber arrested after encounter31 minutes ago