PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the mother of senior journalist and BOL news Bureau Chief, Syed Zahir Shah Shirazi.

In his condolence message, the Governor prayed for the departed soul of her in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.