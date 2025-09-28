Governor Kundi condoles multiple families during visit to DIKhan, Paharpur

(@FahadShabbir)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, during his visit to his native district Dera Ismail Khan, visited various areas of DI Khan and Tehsil Paharpur to offer condolences to several bereaved families.

The governor visited the residence of Dr. Mushtaq, President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Tehsil Chapter and a well-known political and social figure, to condole the passing of his wife. He prayed for the departed soul’s elevation to the highest ranks in Jannat-ul-Firdous and for patience to the bereaved family.

He also went to the residence of prominent PPP leader and young lawyer Pir Adnan Shah Gillani Advocate to condole the death of his brother. District PPP President Malik Farhan Afzal Dhap, party leader Zafar Ali Khan Gandapur, and Rehan Baloch accompanied the governor on the occasion.

Later, Governor Kundi visited Kachi Paharpur where he condoled the death of the wife of well-known social and political figure Jahangir Jarra. He offered fateha and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and fortitude for the bereaved family.

In another stop, Governor Kundi visited Pir Ashab to offer condolences to the family of 12 victims who died in a tragic road accident near Dana Sar on D.I. Khan–Balochistan Road. The governor expressed grief over the loss of lives, prayed for the departed souls, and wished early recovery for the injured. He said that the entire province shared the grief of the bereaved family and assured them of every possible support. He directed health department officials to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

During his visit to Athog Kirri Khaisur in Tehsil Paharpur, Governor Kundi also visited the residence of former chairman Ghulam Rabbani Khan to offer condolences on the death of Taj Khan’s uncle, Muhammad Ramzan popularly known as Master Ramzan. He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and tied the traditional turban on the head of the deceased’s son. Prominent local figures including Master Ghulam Hussain and Shah Jehan Khan Athog were present on the occasion.