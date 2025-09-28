Open Menu

Governor Kundi Condoles Multiple Families During Visit To DIKhan, Paharpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Governor Kundi condoles multiple families during visit to DIKhan, Paharpur

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, during his visit to his native district Dera Ismail Khan, visited various areas of DI Khan and Tehsil Paharpur to offer condolences to several bereaved families.

The governor visited the residence of Dr. Mushtaq, President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Tehsil Chapter and a well-known political and social figure, to condole the passing of his wife. He prayed for the departed soul’s elevation to the highest ranks in Jannat-ul-Firdous and for patience to the bereaved family.

He also went to the residence of prominent PPP leader and young lawyer Pir Adnan Shah Gillani Advocate to condole the death of his brother. District PPP President Malik Farhan Afzal Dhap, party leader Zafar Ali Khan Gandapur, and Rehan Baloch accompanied the governor on the occasion.

Later, Governor Kundi visited Kachi Paharpur where he condoled the death of the wife of well-known social and political figure Jahangir Jarra. He offered fateha and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and fortitude for the bereaved family.

In another stop, Governor Kundi visited Pir Ashab to offer condolences to the family of 12 victims who died in a tragic road accident near Dana Sar on D.I. Khan–Balochistan Road. The governor expressed grief over the loss of lives, prayed for the departed souls, and wished early recovery for the injured. He said that the entire province shared the grief of the bereaved family and assured them of every possible support. He directed health department officials to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

During his visit to Athog Kirri Khaisur in Tehsil Paharpur, Governor Kundi also visited the residence of former chairman Ghulam Rabbani Khan to offer condolences on the death of Taj Khan’s uncle, Muhammad Ramzan popularly known as Master Ramzan. He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and tied the traditional turban on the head of the deceased’s son. Prominent local figures including Master Ghulam Hussain and Shah Jehan Khan Athog were present on the occasion.

Recent Stories

UAE 'true partner' in building smarter, future-rea ..

UAE 'true partner' in building smarter, future-ready governments: President of P ..

26 minutes ago
 Dubai PodFest 2025 to gather global podcast leader ..

Dubai PodFest 2025 to gather global podcast leaders on September 30

41 minutes ago
 Arialah Dhow Race 60ft category set to launch on O ..

Arialah Dhow Race 60ft category set to launch on October 3

1 hour ago
 Global Rail 2025 to kick off September 30 in Abu D ..

Global Rail 2025 to kick off September 30 in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 UAE firm provides clean electricity to over quarte ..

UAE firm provides clean electricity to over quarter million homes in Chad

2 hours ago
 UAE launches major housing projects in 2025 to boo ..

UAE launches major housing projects in 2025 to boost family stability

2 hours ago
Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes

Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes

3 hours ago
 UAE delivers statement at 80th Session of United N ..

UAE delivers statement at 80th Session of United Nations General Assembly Genera ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Germany to take measures against ‘high’ threat ..

Germany to take measures against ‘high’ threat from unidentified drones, min ..

13 hours ago
 IAEA: No nuclear fuel crisis; reserves secure for ..

IAEA: No nuclear fuel crisis; reserves secure for 21st century

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan