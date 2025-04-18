Governor Kundi condoles with Asmat Shah Garwaki over demise of sister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday offered his condolences to Press Reporter to Governor, Asmat Shah Garwaki (APP), at Governor's House over the demise of his young sister.

The Governor prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

APP/ash/