Governor Kundi Condoles With Bilour Family Over Demise Of Ilyas Bilour

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday visited Bilour House and expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of veteran businessman and prominent politician Ilyas Ahmad Bilour.

Governor Kundi extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family, particularly Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, and Ghazanfar Bilour and prayed for the departed soul’s eternal peace.

The Governor paid tribute to the late Bilour's contributions to the business community and his role in the socio-economic development of the province.

He highlighted Bilour's legacy as a pioneer of economic progress and a respected leader whose efforts positively impacted countless lives.

"The death of Ilyas Ahmad Bilour is a great loss not only for his family but also for the entire province. His vision and dedication will always be remembered," the Governor said.

He emphasized the need to uphold the values and principles that the late Bilour stood for, ensuring the continuation of his efforts for a prosperous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Governor also assured his full support to the grieving family during this difficult time.

