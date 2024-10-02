Governor Kundi Condoles With DG Immigration & Passports Kazi
Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2024 | 09:08 PM
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday offered condolences to DG Immigration and Passports, Ministry of Interior Mustafa Jamal Kazi on the demise of his brother, Muhammad Iqbal Kazi
The Governor prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irriparible lose with fortitude.
