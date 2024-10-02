Open Menu

Governor Kundi Condoles With DG Immigration & Passports Kazi

Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2024 | 09:08 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday offered condolences to DG Immigration and Passports, Ministry of Interior Mustafa Jamal Kazi on the demise of his brother, Muhammad Iqbal Kazi.

The Governor prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irriparible lose with fortitude.

