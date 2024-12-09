Governor Kundi Condoles With Farhatullah Babar Over Demise Of Brother
Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, visited the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) media office at Masawaat Building here on Monday to offer condolences with Senator Farhatullah Babar over demise of his brother.
He expressed his sympathy to Farhatullah Babar on the death of his brother, former Accountant General, Naimatullah Abid Babar.
PPP leader Akhundzada Chatan also accompanied Kundi.
During the visit, they paid tribute to the late Naimatullah Abid Babar, praising him as a highly capable, honest, and dedicated person who had made significant contributions in his field.
He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irriparible lose with fortitude.
