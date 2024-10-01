Open Menu

Governor Kundi Condoles With Ishaq Dar Over Demise Of Brother

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Governor Kundi condoles with Ishaq Dar over demise of brother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday offered Fatiha with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar over demise of elder brother, Khizar Hayat Dar.

Khizar Hayat Dar passed away few days ago.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Governor Kundi expressed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the family to find strength and patience in this difficult time.

Federal Minister Engineer Amir Muqam was also present to show his support during the condolence visit.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ishaq Dar Amir Muqam Visit Faisal Karim Kundi Family

Recent Stories

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

1 hour ago
 Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at ho ..

Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home

2 hours ago
 Driving licenses to be issued to students of colle ..

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

2 hours ago
 United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

2 hours ago
 vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

2 hours ago
Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Kara ..

Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Stor ..

Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Story

2 hours ago
 No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell ..

No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell Protection Endorsed by Olympi ..

2 hours ago
 Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production

Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC n ..

Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC new bench in Article 63-A

3 hours ago
 Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at h ..

Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at home

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan