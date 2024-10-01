Governor Kundi Condoles With Ishaq Dar Over Demise Of Brother
Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday offered Fatiha with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar over demise of elder brother, Khizar Hayat Dar.
Khizar Hayat Dar passed away few days ago.
He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.
Governor Kundi expressed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the family to find strength and patience in this difficult time.
Federal Minister Engineer Amir Muqam was also present to show his support during the condolence visit.
APP/ash/
