Governor Kundi Condoles With Jhagra Over Demise Of Brother

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 09:59 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Wednesday visited the residence of the late Javed Zafar Jhagra, the younger brother of former Governor and former Secretary General of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, to offer his condolences

During his visit, Governor Kundi expressed his sympathies to former Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, the deceased’s son Bahram Khan Jhagra, and other family members.

He prayed for the forgiveness and high ranks of the deceased and patience for the family to bear this irreparable lose.

The Governor was accompanied by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Arbab Zarak Khan, provincial and district leaders, including Farzand Ali Wazir, Abrar Saeed Swati, Misbahuddin, Malik Saeed, and other party workers.

APP/ash/

