Open Menu

Governor Kundi Condoles With Nayyer Bukhari Over Demise Of Wife

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2025 | 09:41 PM

Governor Kundi condoles with Nayyer Bukhari over demise of wife

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday visited to the residence of PPP's Central General Secretary and former Senate Chairman, Nayyer Hussain Bukhari and expressed his condolences with Bukhari over demise of his wife

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday visited to the residence of PPP's Central General Secretary and former Senate Chairman, Nayyer Hussain Bukhari and expressed his condolences with Bukhari over demise of his wife.

During the visit, he was accompanied by Vice Chancellor of the Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faraz Ali Wazir, PPP Dera Division General Secretary Aziz Ullah Khan Alizai, and District General Secretary Malik Abid Awan Advocate.

The Governor prayed for the deceased's forgiveness, elevation of her, and strength for the bereaved family to bear this irriparible lose with fortitude.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Senate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Visit Wife Faisal Karim Kundi Family Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

CTD arrests 2 suspected terrorists from Jamshoro

CTD arrests 2 suspected terrorists from Jamshoro

2 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari visits Nayyar Bukhari t ..

President Asif Ali Zardari visits Nayyar Bukhari to condole over wife's death

2 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq condem ..

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq condemns Turbat blast, expresses sor ..

23 seconds ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari condemns bomb attack on ..

President Asif Ali Zardari condemns bomb attack on bus in Turbat

25 seconds ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

26 seconds ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

28 seconds ago
Body found from canal

Body found from canal

30 seconds ago
 Partly cloudy weather to dominate city

Partly cloudy weather to dominate city

15 seconds ago
 Governor Kundi condoles with Nayyer Bukhari over d ..

Governor Kundi condoles with Nayyer Bukhari over demise of wife

17 seconds ago
 Business community complains of dying internet spe ..

Business community complains of dying internet speed during load shedding

18 seconds ago
 Governor Kundi for establishment of modern technol ..

Governor Kundi for establishment of modern technology centers

20 seconds ago
 Maritime Minister Qaiser Sheikh chairs Performance ..

Maritime Minister Qaiser Sheikh chairs Performance Review Meeting

21 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan