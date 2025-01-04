Governor Kundi condoles with Nayyer Bukhari over demise of wife

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday visited to the residence of PPP's Central General Secretary and former Senate Chairman, Nayyer Hussain Bukhari and expressed his condolences with Bukhari over demise of his wife

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday visited to the residence of PPP's Central General Secretary and former Senate Chairman, Nayyer Hussain Bukhari and expressed his condolences with Bukhari over demise of his wife.

During the visit, he was accompanied by Vice Chancellor of the Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faraz Ali Wazir, PPP Dera Division General Secretary Aziz Ullah Khan Alizai, and District General Secretary Malik Abid Awan Advocate.

The Governor prayed for the deceased's forgiveness, elevation of her, and strength for the bereaved family to bear this irriparible lose with fortitude.

