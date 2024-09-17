Governor Kundi Congratulates Barrister Murtaza Wahab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2024 | 09:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday extended his congratulations to Barrister Murtaza Wahab on his appointment as the spokesperson for Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
In a statement, Governor Kundi expressed his pleasure at Wahab’s new role, highlighting that Wahab’s skills and contributions have been invaluable and unforgettable.
Recent Stories
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, health, energy & food safety woes ..
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eid Milad-un Nabi (SAWS) celebrated with religious zeal in Balochistan55 seconds ago
-
Sindh Governor attends Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) procession59 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Kohat Division chairs meeting on cleanliness, public governance1 minute ago
-
DC Kasur visits main procession of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi1 minute ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) observed in Karachi with religious fervor1 minute ago
-
LWMC makes extensive cleanliness arrangements41 minutes ago
-
CM chairs cabinet meeting, approves three major initiatives41 minutes ago
-
AUP arranges ceremony in connection with 12th Rabi-ul-Awal51 minutes ago
-
CS Sindh plants tree to observe Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)51 minutes ago
-
Livestock Minister congratulates Muslims on Eid Milad-un Nabi51 minutes ago
-
Faithful celebrate Eid Milad with religious reverence in Sialkot51 minutes ago
-
Exemplary arrangements made on Eid Milad: Azma1 hour ago