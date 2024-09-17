Governor Kundi congratulates Barrister Murtaza Wahab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday extended his congratulations to Barrister Murtaza Wahab on his appointment as the spokesperson for Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

In a statement, Governor Kundi expressed his pleasure at Wahab’s new role, highlighting that Wahab’s skills and contributions have been invaluable and unforgettable.