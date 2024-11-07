Open Menu

Governor Kundi Congratulates Donald Trump On Election Victory

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Governor Kundi congratulates Donald Trump on election victory

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Thursday extended his congratulations to Donald Trump on his success in the U.S. presidential elections.

In a statement, Governor Kundi offered his best wishes to the American people and the newly elected President, Donald Trump, saying that the election results reflect the priorities and trust of the American public.

Kundi expressed hope that under Trump's leadership, the relationship between the United States and Pakistan would grow stronger. He emphasized that there are numerous opportunities for closer cooperation between the two countries across various sectors and that Pakistan anticipates a positive relationship with the new U.

S. administration.

Furthermore, Kundi conveyed congratulations on behalf of the people of Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the American public for their participation in the electoral process and the success of the democratic system. He reiterated Pakistan's commitment to peace and stability in the region and expressed eagerness to work with the U.S. government on addressing various issues.

