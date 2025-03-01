Open Menu

Governor Kundi Congratulates Federal Minister Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2025 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday met with Federal Minister Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and congratulated him on taking the oath of office.

During the meeting, Governor Kundi praised Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry for his dedication, hard work, and ideological commitment.

He described him as a capable political leader whose skills and experience would benefit not only the government of Pakistan but also the general public.

The meeting highlighted the importance of capable leadership in addressing national challenges and serving the people effectively.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader and former candidate for the National and Provincial Assembly, Rehan Malik Advocate also met with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall situation of law and order in the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as the prevailing political conditions.

Governor Kundi expressed concern over the deteriorating situation in the province and emphasized the need for all political parties to unite on a single platform to address the challenges facing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

