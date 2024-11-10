- Home
Governor Kundi Congratulates Forces On Successful Operation Against Terrorists In S. Waziristan
Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2024 | 06:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday congratulated nation and security forces over successful operation against militants in Spin Wam area of South Waziristan Upper.
A major security operation carried out by the Pakistan Army and eliminated six terrorists.
The governor hailed the operation as a significant victory in the ongoing battle against terrorism in
He commended the security forces for their bravery and professionalism in neutralizing the terrorists and thwarting their malicious plans.
He also expressed his gratitude to the forces for their dedication to safeguarding the country.
"Security forces have once again demonstrated their unwavering commitment and courage in the fight against terrorism. Their prompt and effective action has thwarted the dangerous designs of these terrorists," said Faisal Karim Kundi.
Kundi further emphasized that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stand united with the security forces in their efforts to eliminate terrorism from the province.
