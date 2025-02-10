Governor Kundi congratulates Int’l IT competition’s position holder

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday congratulated Ali Ayub Sadozai, who secured third position in an international Information Technology Competition.

Ali Ayub Sadozai, a native of Dera Ismail Khan, along with his father Zahid Ayub Sadozai met with the governor here at Kundi Model Farm while Pakistan People's Party (PPP) District President Malik Farhan Afzal Dhap was also present.

Ali Ayub Sadozai, currently employed by Huawei in Central Africa’s Cameroon, participated in the global IT competition, where experts from over 40 countries took part in the field of information technology.

The governor said Ali Ayub Sadozai brought pride to his hometown and the country through his outstanding performance.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi extended his heartfelt congratulations to Ali Ayub and his parents, acknowledging his exceptional talent and dedication.

He emphasized that young achievers like him are not only the pride for Dera Ismail Khan but also of the entire nation. The governor reiterated that following the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, encouraging such talented youth remained his priority.

During the meeting, the governor assured Ali Ayub Sadozai of his full support in future endeavors.

Ali Ayub and his father expressed their gratitude to Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for his encouragement and recognition.

