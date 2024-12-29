Governor Kundi Congratulates Newly Elected Cabinet Of PPC
Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2024 | 12:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected cabinet of Peshawar Press Club (PPC).
The Governor congratulated President M. Riaz, Vice President Irfan Khan, General Secretary Tayab Usman, Finance Secretary Ahtisham Khan, Joint Secretary Gulzar Khan and other Governorning Body members.
The Governor praised the democratic traditions maintained within journalistic institutions, acknowledging their crucial role in promoting free speech and democracy.
Governor Kundi expressed his confidence that the new cabinet would continue to work for the welfare of journalists, ensuring the well-being and betterment of the media community.
He emphasized that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) sees freedom of the press and the stability of democracy as essential components for the country's progress and development.
The Governor also highlighted the vital role of Peshawar Press Club in upholding the values of free journalism and democracy, recognizing the club’s ongoing efforts to strengthen these principles in the province.
