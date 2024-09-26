Open Menu

Governor Kundi Congratulates Newly Elected Office Bearers Of SCCI

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Governor Kundi congratulates newly elected office bearers of SCCI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi Thursday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Ilyas Bilour Group for their success in elections of the Businessmen Forum.

Governor Kundi said,"The victory of the Businessmen Forum reflects the trust of the trading community."

He expressed the hope that the newly elected officials would meet the expectations of the province's business community.

He emphasized the importance of collaborating with the newly elected leadership of the SCCI to promote industry and commerce in the province and to address the issues faced by the business community.

Governor Kundi said, "The trading community is the backbone of the national economy and assured that the doors of the Governor House are open for resolving their issues."

He also acknowledged the crucial role of SCCI playing in promoting industries in the province.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Business Chamber Faisal Karim Kundi Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in sq ..

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

3 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first w ..

Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October

32 minutes ago
 IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

40 minutes ago
 President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ..

President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems

50 minutes ago
 Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

5 hours ago
 IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

14 hours ago
 Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

19 hours ago
 ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decl ..

ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation

19 hours ago
 TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Kh ..

TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan

19 hours ago
 Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab gov ..

Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan