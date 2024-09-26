Governor Kundi congratulates newly elected office bearers of SCCI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi Thursday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Ilyas Bilour Group for their success in elections of the Businessmen Forum.

Governor Kundi said,"The victory of the Businessmen Forum reflects the trust of the trading community."

He expressed the hope that the newly elected officials would meet the expectations of the province's business community.

He emphasized the importance of collaborating with the newly elected leadership of the SCCI to promote industry and commerce in the province and to address the issues faced by the business community.

Governor Kundi said, "The trading community is the backbone of the national economy and assured that the doors of the Governor House are open for resolving their issues."

He also acknowledged the crucial role of SCCI playing in promoting industries in the province.